Denver's pit bull ban stays on books after veto override falls short

In this Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, a pit bull named Buddy stands with caretaker Michelle Mayer, left, and 9-year-old Charlie Burton, at a dog park in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo. Buddy is being cared for in Englewood because of a ban on pit bulls in Aurora, Colo., where the dog lived with his owners.

David Zalubowski / AP, file