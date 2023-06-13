9 people injured in Denver shooting amid Nuggets celebrations, police say

Nine people were injured, with three in critical condition, after an overnight shooting in an area of Denver where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets' historic NBA title, authorities said early Tuesday.

A suspect, who was taken into custody, also suffered a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said a “complex investigation” was underway following the shooting, which unfolded in the 2000 block of Market Street.

Preliminary information suggested multiple shots had been fired during an "altercation involving several individuals," authorities said.

The shooting unfolded as celebrations were underway in the area after the Nuggets sealed their first NBA championship with a 94-89 win against Miami Heat.

There was no indication from authorities that the gun violence was connected to those celebrations.

At least nine victims and a suspect, who was later taken into custody, were shot, police said. Three of the victims were in critical condition, while six others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, along with the suspect.

"This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages," Denver police said.

Police said updates on the investigation into the shooting would be provided as they become available.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. He said the shooting unfolded in the area “where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.