By Courtney Kube and Kalhan Rosenblatt

The U.S. military mission at the U.S.-Mexico border will no longer be called "Operation Faithful Patriot," according to officials.

The formerly named "Operation Faithful Patriot" is a deployment of nearly 5,200 troops, who joined 2,000 troops already stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Jamie Davis said in a statement on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Defense was dropping the name, but added that although it would no longer be called "Operation Faithful Patriot," the operation was still named and still ongoing.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent detains an undocumented immigrant on Nov. 6, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. Border Patrol agents on the ground, assisted by a helicopter unit of U.S. Air and Marine Operations agents, apprehended a group of immigrants who had crossed the border illegally from Mexico. John Moore / Getty Images

Davis said the operation will now be referred to as "border support."

No reason was given for the change in name or for the timing.

Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, the commander with the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, announced the decision on Oct. 29 at a news conference, calling the deployment "Operation Faithful Patriot" for the first time.

Its intent was to "harden the points of entry" along the border, O'Shaughnessy said.

The troops at the border are a mix of active duty, reserve and National Guard forces and are supporting thousands of border patrol agents already deployed to the area.