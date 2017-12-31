Feedback
Sheriff’s deputy killed, others wounded in Colorado shootout

by Daniella Silva and The Associated Press

A Colorado sheriff's deputy was killed and several more were wounded in a shootout while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

Five deputies in all were shot by the suspect in suburban Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Sunday morning.

"Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired," the sheriff's office said in the post.

Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, authorities said. The suspect was shot and "believed to be dead" and "no longer a threat," the sheriff's office said.

Earlier, the sheriff's office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

Image: The Copper Canyon apartment complex
The Copper Canyon apartment complex on Dec. 31, 2017. KUSA

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Daniella Silva
The Associated Press
