Deputies investigating the carjacking and death of a Florida woman say suspect car is linked to killing of tow truck driver

The vehicle driven by suspects in the carjacking and slaying of a woman in Seminole County, Florida, is connected to the killing of a tow truck driver, authorities said.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said investigators found the green Acura that Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, was in when she was carjacked at an Orange County apartment complex over the weekened.

The vehicle had been "parked and abandoned," Lemma said at a news conference Monday. It was towed and taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to be evaluated for evidence.

Investigators are searching for the suspects but were able to uncover details about the Acura. Lemma told reporters that after a series of sales, he believes the car had been on the streets since February unregistered and any license plate it had would have been stolen.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office

On March 19, before the deadly carjacking, the vehicle was towed from an Orlando apartment complex because it was illegally parked, Lemma said.

Investigators learned that the driver, Juan Luis Cintron Garcia, 39, of the truck that towed the Acura was killed about a month later, on April 10.

Lemma said Garcia had been shot and more than 100 rounds were found at the scene as well as a green vehicle matching the description of the Acura.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Garcia’s death is under investigation.

"We are still in the early stages of this open and active murder investigation, but we can tell you that this was not a random act and that detectives believe Mr. Cintron Garcia was targeted," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We have no suspect or motive information."

Lemma said he "absolutely" believes the deaths of Garcia and De Aguasvivas are connected.

"But we’ll have to have physical evidence that absolutely proves that," he told reporters Monday.

Cellphone video from Thursday captured the Acura behind De Aguasvivas’ white Dodge Durango at a red light in Seminole County. The footage showed a gunman force his way into the backseat of her vehicle. She drove away once the light turned green and the Acura followed.

Lemma said the gunman was wearing a black hoodie and a "ski-type of mask" and carrying what appeared to be an automatic handgun. He said it was not a random incident and the suspects "knew exactly who they were following."

An SUV so badly burned that "you could not positively identify the vehicle" was found in a construction area about two hours after the carjacking, Lemma said. A body authorities believed to be De Aguasvivas was found inside, according to Lemma who said DNA and dental records were needed to confirm the identity.

Twelve shell casings were also found at the scene.

Moments before the carjacking, De Aguasvivas had called her husband to tell him that someone had rammed the back of her vehicle and was following her. The husband allegedly told her not to stop anywhere, but neither called 911, Lemma has said.

The sheriff said the husband is cooperating with the investigation but accused him of withholding information. The husband had told detectives that his wife, of Homestead in Miami-Dade County, was in Seminole County to visit family members.

"You don’t have your wife communicate with you that you’re getting rammed by a car and go two hours without calling anybody," the sheriff said at Monday's news conference. "So he has cooperated, he has provided information. I think the initial story was she was up here to visit family members, I don’t know that we believe that. ... I think there’s a lot more blanks he could help fill in."

The husband is not a person of interest or a suspect, Lemma said.

In another twist, an Orange County sheriff's deputy was arrested and charged with five felonies and accused of leaking information about the case to De Aguasvivas' husband.

The deputy, Francisco Estrella, is accused of providing the husband with details about the Seminole County investigation as well as the home address of the lead detective. Lemma said Estrella's wife is a family friend of De Aguasvivas’ husband.

Estrella was charged with obstructing a criminal investigation, illegal disclosure of communication, accessing an electronic device without authorization, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and eavesdropping.

A call to a number listed for Estrella was not answered Tuesday afternoon, and it was not clear if Estrella had an attorney.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said he has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay pending an investigation.