Feb. 3, 2019, 4:21 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A sheriff's deputy in Cincinnati, Ohio, was killed and another was injured following a standoff at an apartment complex, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a call from a man at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Royal Oaks Apartments, according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office. The caller told the dispatcher that he was both armed and suicidal.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said a multi-agency Special Response Team was requested after shots were fired.

After an approximately 12-hour standoff, Wade Edward Winn, 23, was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Winn allegedly exchanged fire with police during the standoff, killing Detective Bill Brewer and injuring Lt. Nick DeRose.

Detective Bill Brewer, left, was shot and killed during a standoff with a suspect in Ohio on Feb. 3, 2019. Detective Nick DeRose was treated and released from the hospital. Clermont County Sheriff's Office

"Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal," Sheriff Steve Leahy said in a statement. "This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office."

Brewer had been with the Clermont County Sheriff's Office for 20 years, and DeRose has been with the Clermont County Sheriff's Office for 22 years.

DeRose was released from University Hospital after being treated for his injuries.

It was not immediately clear what charges Winn faces or if he has an attorney.

If you or a loved one are looking for help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.