A deputy was gunned down and another person injured Wednesday morning when an "unknown number of people" shot at deputies responding to a call in El Dorado County, Califonia, the sheriff's office said.
El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael, a 4-year veteran, was shot and killed. A ride-along in his vehicle sustained unknown injuries, the department posted on Facebook.
Deputies were called to an area of Sand Ridge Road and Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset for a "call for service" and shot at by an unknown number of people when they arrived. The sheriff's office called it an "active shooter incident."
Two men were arrested. The sheriff's office said in an earlier Facebook post that they are "actively clearing the area for any remaining outstanding suspect(s)."
"We ask that you please remain out of this area. Residents, we ask that you secure yourself in your homes and call 911 for any suspicious activity," the El Dorado Sheriff's Office posted.
El Dorado County is east of Sacramento.
