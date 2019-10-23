Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke

A deputy was gunned down and another person injured Wednesday morning when an "unknown number of people" shot at deputies responding to a call in El Dorado County, Califonia, the sheriff's office said.

El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael, a 4-year veteran, was shot and killed. A ride-along in his vehicle sustained unknown injuries, the department posted on Facebook.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was killed in the line of duty in El Dorado County, Calif.El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Deputies were called to an area of Sand Ridge Road and Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset for a "call for service" and shot at by an unknown number of people when they arrived. The sheriff's office called it an "active shooter incident."

Two men were arrested. The sheriff's office said in an earlier Facebook post that they are "actively clearing the area for any remaining outstanding suspect(s)."

"We ask that you please remain out of this area. Residents, we ask that you secure yourself in your homes and call 911 for any suspicious activity," the El Dorado Sheriff's Office posted.

El Dorado County is east of Sacramento.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.