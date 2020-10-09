Derek Chauvin can leave Minnesota due to 'safety concerns,' judge says

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, can leave Minnesota due to "safety concerns," a judge said Friday.

Chauvin, 44, is facing murder and manslaughter charges after video showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes during an arrest on May 25.

He was charged in late May and was in custody for months prior to his release from jail Wednesday on a $1 million bond.

A Hennepin County judge said in a ruling Friday that the Department of Corrections provided evidence that unidentified "safety concerns" have arisen in Chauvin's pretrial, conditional release.

As a result, the judge ruled that he was modifying the conditions of release to allow the former officer to live either in Minnesota or a neighboring state.

Under the previous bond conditions, Chauvin could not leave Minnesota.

The judge's order also said that Chauvin will have "no permanent address" in the public court information system but must report his new address to his conditional release officer, who can share it with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Court Security Division, the prosecution and the defense.

