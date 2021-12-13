Derek Chauvin to change not guilty plea on charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea on federal charges that he violated Floyd's civil rights, according to a court notice.

A court filing in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota indicated Chauvin will appear at 9 a.m. Wednesday to enter a new plea. The notice did not say how he intends to change his plea. Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, did not immediately return a request for comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment.

Chauvin and three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020, as Floyd, 46, was held face-down, handcuffed and not resisting in a restraint that was captured on bystander video. They pleaded not guilty to the charges in September.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin listens to the judge announce his sentence on June 25. Pool via Reuters file

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes, was convicted in April on state charges of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison in June.

Floyd's death led to worldwide racial justice protests and calls for changes in policing.

In a separate federal indictment, Chauvin also is charged with depriving a 14-year-old boy of his civil rights during a September 2017 encounter in which he is accused of holding the boy by the throat and striking his head multiple times with a flashlight.