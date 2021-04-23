Derek Chauvin scheduled to be sentenced in June

The judge in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin on Friday scheduled his sentencing for June 16.

Judge Peter A. Cahill of the Hennepin County Courthouse's Fourth Judicial District set a 1:30 p.m. time for sentencing.

Chauvin, convicted Tuesday of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter, in the May 25 death of George Floyd, could face a prison term as long as 75 years. But experts say a first-time convict usually sees far less time.

The then-officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as the victim and others pleaded for Chauvin to relent. A clerk at the store had called police after believing Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Cellphone video taken by 17-year-old bystander Darnella Frazier captured Floyd crying out, "I can't breathe," repeatedly. It sparked months of nationwide outrage over the killing of Black people by white officers.

Chauvin was fired, and so were three other officers at the scene: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. Their trial is scheduled for August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.