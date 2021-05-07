Derek Chauvin, three other ex-Minneapolis police officers indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers on charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights during the arrest that led to his death last year.

Chauvin was convicted of murder last month by a Minneapolis jury that heard evidence that he put his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Chauvin, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were each charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to the indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice. Thomas Lane was charged once with deprivation of rights under color of law.

In video shot by a bystander and local traffic camera, Thao could be seen standing between onlookers and his fellow officers as they pinned Floyd to the pavement. Lane and Kueng were also spotted on top of Floyd as Chauvin applied deadly pressure to the victim’s neck.

Chauvin "willfully deprived George Floyd of the right, secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States, to be free from an unreasonable force by a police officer," according to the indictment.

Three other officers on the scene that day go on trial later this year.

