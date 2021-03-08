Derek Chauvin trial: Jury selection begins

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, in what will be one of Minnesota's highest-profile trials ever.

Chauvin, who was recorded on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

An appeals court ruled Friday that prosecutors can also try to reinstate a third-degree murder charge. Chauvin's attorney has the option of appealing the ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The ruling could delay the start of the trial.

Minnesota police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd on May 25 in a still image from video. Darnella Frazier / via AFP - Getty Images file

In the decision, a three-judge panel said Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill was wrong to refuse prosecutors' request to add a third-degree murder charge in October. The panel said Cahill should have followed the precedent the appeals court set last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, a former police officer, in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian woman who had called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault happening.

Cahill ruled last week that only one member of Floyd's family will be allowed to attend the trial and that different family members will be able to rotate through the position. The ruling also applies to Chauvin's family.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed. Chauvin remained in that position for several minutes, even as Floyd said that he couldn't breathe. The incident was recorded by a bystander and widely shared on social media. Police were investigating whether Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby store.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests and renewed calls for an end to police brutality and racial inequities.

Chauvin and the three other officers who were at the scene were fired days after Floyd's death, and they were later arrested. The other three officers, who were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, are expected to go to trial in August. Prosecutors have asked the Court of Appeals to reinstate third-degree murder charges against them, too.

Chauvin had agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder and go to prison for more than 10 years shortly after Floyd's death in an attempt to avoid future federal charges, but Attorney General William Barr was reported to have rejected the deal because Minnesota's attorney general, Keith Ellison, was preparing to take over the case from the county prosecutor and Barr wanted to let Ellison make his own decisions. Barr also was reported to have been worried that it was too early in the investigation and that the agreement would be perceived as too lenient.