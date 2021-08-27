DeSantis' school mask mandate ban is unlawful, Florida judge rules

A Florida judge on Friday knocked down the state's order banning local school districts from implementing mask mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper's decision followed a four-day trial, which was held online as the state struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19.

School districts have the right to set policies, like mask mandates, as long as they have “compelling state interest” and have a “narrowly tailored” plan of action, according to Cooper.

The judge made clear that he was not ruling against Gov. Ron DeSantis, but taking action to bar state agencies from enforcing the governor's blanket order against local mask mandates, which tramples on Florida’s separation of powers statutes.

“The actions of the defendants (DeSantis) do not pass constitutional muster,” Cooper said. “They seek to deprive the school boards in advance.”

Still, Friday's ruling was a blow to the Republican governor and his education commissioner, who have threatened to withhold funding from school districts that went against the ban.

Four weeks ago, DeSantis barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks even as the nation, and especially the state of Florida, fights a resurgence of coronavirus.

Opponents have said DeSantis' actions endanger children by not letting local officials follow guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that children be masked at school.

The governor's team argued that parents should have the final say on masks and that there's no clear evidence masks prevent Covid-19 spread.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.