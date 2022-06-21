Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct cases against him, women's lawyer says

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with all but four women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the women’s lawyer said Tuesday.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed,” attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement to NBC News.

“The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”In March, the Browns introduced Watson as their quarterback after he previously played for the Houston Texans. He signed a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in civil lawsuits.

They alleged that Watson improperly touched them after hiring them as massage therapists and personal trainers.

A grand jury near Houston declined to indict Watson on sexual misconduct allegations, officials have said. It was the second such panel in March to decline charges against him. The district attorneys in both instances did not elaborate on why the grand juries declined to indict.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing. An attorney representing Watson could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Watson is also being investigated by the NFL and faces a potential suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Representatives with the NFL were not immediately reached Tuesday afternoon for comment.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.