WASHINGTON — The number of immigrants apprehended for crossing the border illegally increased in May despite the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that prosecutes illegal immigrants and separates prosecuted parents from their children, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested around 2,000 more immigrants crossing the border between official points of entry in May compared to April, up from 38,234 to about 40,400, according U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.

Overall, including immigrants who turned themselves in at ports of entry, more than 50,000 immigrants tried to enter the U.S. by land over the U.S.-Mexico border last month — the third straight month to surpass 50,000.

Unaccompanied children crossing illegally increased from 4,302 in April to 6,405 in May, while the number of parents traveling with children decreased slightly.

A spokesperson for DHS, Tyler Q. Houlton, said the numbers show "that while the Trump administration is restoring the rule of law ... no one expects to reverse years of political action overnight or in a month. ... Smugglers, human traffickers, and nefarious actors know our loopholes well and accordingly exploit them."