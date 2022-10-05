Detainee fatally shot by federal agent at El Paso Border Patrol station, officials say

A detainee at a U.S. Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, was fatally shot by one or more federal agents Tuesday, authorities said.

The FBI said in a statement that the person died after the incident at the Ysleta U.S. Border Patrol Station.

A person died after being been transported to a local hospital after a shooting at an El Paso Border Patrol station Tuesday. KTSM

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that multiple agents assigned to the station were "involved" in a shooting reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The detainee was transported to a hospital with severe injuries, El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar said. The detainee was later pronounced dead, according to the FBI.

Jeffrey R. Downey, the special agent in charge of the FBI's El Paso office, said the agency was informed of the shooting at 1 p.m. Tuesday and sent its Violent Crime Task Force and Evidence Response Team.

He described the incident as an "agent involved shooting."

The shooting was being investigated by the FBI, Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the El Paso Police Department, Downey said.

The detainee's name and reason for detention were not immediately released.