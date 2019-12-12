Detention center employee arrested in connection to escape of 4 Nashville teens

A juvenile detention center supervisor in Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested Wednesday in connection to four teenagers who escaped custody in late November.
Patrick Jones was arrested for facilitating, through recklessness, the escape of the four boys from a facility on Nov. 30, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Authorities said at the time that the fugitive teens "used staff protocols" to leave the detention center when their supervisor went to address a fight.
"Jones' arrest is based on investigation of the escape by the MNPD's Major Case Task Force," the department tweeted.
Jones was being taken into custody Wednesday evening and it is unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Three of the four teens were captured within a week of their escape.
Morris Marsh, 17, who is accused in the April 8 slaying of a 19-year-old man, was apprehended after a police chase Friday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.
Marsh was a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by his brother when he was apprehended around 9 p.m., police said. The pursuit ended at a gas station where Marsh's mother was waiting, and both family members were also arrested, according to the department.
Decorrius Wright, 16, who is accused of murder, and Calvin Howse, 15, who is charged in an auto theft and gun possession case, were arrested in Madison, Tennessee, on Dec. 3, police said.
Brandon Caruthers, 17, is still at large. He is accused in an August 2018 armed robbery case. Police said Monday that the reward for information leading to his arrest was increased to $10,000.