Detroit teen charged with murder in shooting deaths of 5-year-old boy, two other people

A 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy, the boy's mother, and her boyfriend in their Detroit home has been charged with felony murder, the prosecutor's office announced.

A second teenager was also arrested but charges were not filed due to "insufficient evidence," according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Five-year-old Caleb Harris, his mother, LaShon Marshall, 28, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, 32, were found dead Sunday evening in a home on Evergreen Road.

The prosecutor's office said Benson's cousin went to the home after not hearing from him for several days and discovered the bodies. All three victims had been shot multiple times.

The two teenagers were arrested Monday following tips from the community, police said. Worthy identified the 16-year-old as Malcolm Ray Hardy.

In addition to three counts of felony murder, he's being charged with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of armed robbery, and eight counts of felony firearm. Hardy is being charged as an adult, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the slayings. Worthy's office said certain "aspects of the case remain under investigation."

"The allegations in this case warrant charging the defendant as an adult," Worthy said in a statement. "This case is truly disturbing, especially as it relates to young Caleb. For many reasons it is disheartening to know that a juvenile is alleged to have committed these acts."

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said at a news conference Tuesday that Caleb was close to celebrating his 6th birthday. He said his death was “unimaginable.”

Shalesa Floyd, Caleb's paternal grandmother, said the boy's father lives out of state and "is in turmoil."

"My son is falling apart,” she said earlier this week. “I’m hurting deep.”

Hardy is expected to be arraigned on March 1. It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney.