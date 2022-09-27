Detroit trooper shot during undercover operation, residents warned to stay indoors

A Detroit trooper is in critical condition after being shot during an undercover narcotics operation early Tuesday morning, causing officials to urge residents to stay indoors, Michigan State Police said.

The unit was conducting surveillance on the city's west side at 1:30 a.m. when “they took fire by an unknown suspect” and the male trooper was struck, Michigan State Police’s Second District said.

He was transported to a hospital where he was evaluated and in critical condition at 4:25 a.m.

Michigan Police released this photo following the shooting of a trooper in Detroit on Tuesday. Michigan State Police

Police said the suspect in the shooting was still at large while warning of a possible barricaded suspect situation. Officials told residents to avoid the area and stay in their homes.

The state police’s Emergency Support Team, which handles highly dangerous and critical incidents facing law enforcement such as barricaded situations, honed in on the apartment where the shots may have been fired from.

Authorities were attempting to make contact with any suspects in the building, moving people out of the complex and seeking a search warrant for the apartment as of 6:30 a.m., state police said.

"We are still asking residents to stay inside, unless contacted by police, as we continue to make sure the complex is safe," police said.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect, and no description has been released.