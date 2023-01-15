'Developmentally disabled' woman found three weeks after going missing in New York on subway

A 47-year-old "developmentally disabled" woman was found on Saturday three weeks after going missing in New York on the subway in lower Manhattan, officials say.

Samantha Primus, a Brooklyn resident originally from St. Lucia, is non-verbal, deaf and communicates with limited use of sign language, according to the Consulate General of St. Lucia in New York.

Primus disappeared from her sister's home where she was spending the holidays in Elmont, Long Island on Dec. 23, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. In a statement, the consulate general said she "may be in need of medical attention."

A few days after she went missing, Primus' family was notified by the Nassau County Police Department that she was found in Queens on the evening of Dec. 23 three and a half miles from her sister's home. She was also taken to the Queens Hospital Center by a team of New York Fire Department medics and "discharged only a few hours later," according to the consulate general.

It’s not clear why Primus was taken to the hospital at this time.

Primus was reported missing to the NYPD, who in a statement said she was seen leaving the Queens hospital after being discharged on Dec. 24, 2022 at around 1:50 a.m.

Primus' family organized search parties in Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn to look for her in the weeks she went missing.

Primus was finally found in Manhattan on Saturday a little over three weeks after going missing, according to police and the consulate general.

"The Primus family stated that she was discovered riding the 1 train in Lower Manhattan, and was subsequently taken to the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for a medical check-up," the Consulate General of St. Lucia in New York said in a statement.

It's not clear where Primus stayed in the weeks she was missing.

Primus' family did not immediately respond to requests for comment.