DHS asks Pentagon to fund hundreds more miles of border wall construction

The Department of Homeland Security has sent the Pentagon a new request to build hundreds more miles of border wall, according to a senior defense official.
The request for funding, also known as an RFA, was made Wednesday and asks the Defense Department to use money earmarked for counternarcotics to build the wall along six sectors of the U.S.-Mexico border — about 270 miles across several states.
The official would not say how much this new wall construction will cost, saying it's still being assessed and that it’s not even certain DOD will be able to fulfill the entire request.
Although there's no price tag yet, the Pentagon obligated $2.4 billion of DOD counternarcotics funds for 129 miles of wall last year.
The Defense Department is beginning an assessment of the RFA now — including examining the legality of the request, the feasibility of construction, the impact on military readiness and where the funding will come from.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper should get a recommendation on each of these four areas in about two weeks and then decide if the Pentagon will fulfill the request, the official said.
If the RFA is approved, the money would come from counternarcotics, but that budget most likely won’t have enough funds to cover the request. As a result, funding would likely be transferred from other accounts, just like last year.
The Department of Homeland Security did not get enough money in its budget to cover the border construction this year, prompting the request to the Pentagon.
“I think everybody would prefer that DHS get funded to do the border barrier construction,” the official said.
There are about 104 miles of wall built to date, with almost 1½ more miles being constructed every day, the official said. The goal is to have between 400 to 500 miles finished by the end of this year.
The official expects construction to accelerate, surpassing the 1½ miles a day. The U.S. has about 5,100 troops at the border, a mix of National Guard and active duty.