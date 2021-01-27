DHS issues terrorism advisory over domestic extremists 'emboldened' by Capitol riot

The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism advisory warning Wednesday, citing a “heightened threat environment across the U.S.,” weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

In an alert, the DHS said Wednesday that a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin would be in effect until April 30, believing that the threat would “persist in the weeks following the successful Presidential inauguration.”

While the DHS does not have any information related to a specific, credible plot, the department said that it remained concerned over violent extremists who were “motivated by a range of issues, including anger over Covid-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results, and police use of force.”

The DHS added that “these same drivers to violence will remain through early 2021 and some may be emboldened by the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.”

The last bulletin was issued last January, warning of the potential for cyberattacks by Iran. Despite domestic extremists openly talking about storming Washington on Jan. 6, the DHS did not issue an alert in the run-up to the siege.