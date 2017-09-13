DHS Orders Feds to Dump Software From Russia-Linked Kaspersky Lab

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security has ordered federal agencies to stop using software made by Kaspersky Lab over concerns about the company's ties to Russian intelligence, DHS announced Wednesday.

"The Department is concerned about the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence and other government agencies, and requirements under Russian law that allow Russian intelligence agencies to request or compel assistance from Kaspersky and to intercept communications transiting Russian networks," DHS said in a statement. "The risk that the Russian government, whether acting on its own or in collaboration with Kaspersky, could capitalize on access provided by Kaspersky products to compromise federal information and information systems directly implicates U.S. national security."

The move came after mounting concerns about Kaspersky, which is the subject of an ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigation. FBI agents in June paid visits to at least a dozen employees at home, asking questions about that company's operations as part of the inquiry, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Russian cyber company faces new scrutiny 17:47 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1012653635983" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Best Buy announced last week it would stop selling Kaspersky products over concerns about the company's Russian government ties.

A Kaspersky spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related: FBI Interviews Employees at Russia-Linked Cyber Firm

The company's cyber-security software is widely used in the United States, and its billionaire owner, Eugene Kaspersky, has close ties to some Russian intelligence figures, according to U.S. officials. He graduated in 1987 from the Soviet KGB-backed Institute of Cryptography, Telecommunications, and Computer Science.

Kaspersky Lab paid former national security adviser Michael Flynn $11,250 in 2015 for cyber-security consulting, according to public documents, but that was not a focus of the FBI questioning, multiple sources said.

A former senior official at the company told NBC News that the company's U.S. federal government business is small, but the reputational damage from a federal ban would be huge. He said American employees had been leaving the company at a rapid pace in recent weeks.

It will take some time to stop the government from using Kaspersky products. The binding directive issued by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke ordered federal departments to identify any use or presence of Kaspersky products on their information systems in the next 30 days and to implement plans to remove them within 90 days, DHS said.

"This action is based on the information security risks presented by the use of Kaspersky products on federal information systems," the statement added.

DHS is providing an opportunity for Kaspersky to submit a written response addressing the department's concerns or to mitigate those concerns, it added.