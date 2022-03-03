Diagnosis used in high-profile police deaths has no medical basis, physicians group says

A physicians group released a report Wednesday stating that an increasingly common diagnosis at the center of some high-profile police deaths has no medical or psychiatric basis.

The 95-page report, released by the non-profit Physicians for Human Rights, calls on Congress to investigate the diagnosis of “excited delirium” and urges professional organizations that have accepted the term to clarify that it is not “a valid medical diagnosis and cannot be a cause of death.”

The report’s authors add that the term — which authorities have said is exhibited through increased strength, incoherence and other behaviors — “cannot be disentangled from its racist and unscientific origins.”

The condition is not included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders or the International Classification of Diseases, nor is it recognized by the American Medical Association or the American Psychiatric Association, according to the report's authors, who said they conducted a review of medical literature and court depositions, as well as two-dozen interviews with medical, legal, law enforcement and mental health experts.

Among those whose autopsies have included the diagnosis are Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Colorado man who died in 2019 after officers put him in a chokehold and injected him with ketamine, and Daniel Prude, who died after police in Rochester, N.Y., restrained him.

The report also highlighted the role "excited delirium" in the murder of George Floyd. According to the Associated Press, a lawyer for Derek Chauvin raised it in his closing arguments to argue that the former officer used objectively reasonable force when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

The lawyer, Eric Nelson, said that Chauvin had been watching for signs of "excited delirium," the AP reported.

The term first appeared to have been used in the early 1980s to describe lethal cocaine intoxication among a small group of Black women who were presumed to be sex workers, the report says, adding that it later came to rely on "racist tropes of Black men and other people of color as having 'superhuman strength' and being 'impervious to pain,' while pathologizing resistance to law enforcement."

A researcher at the University of California Berkeley found that Black and Latino people made up 56 percent of 166 in-custody deaths between 2010 and 2020 that involved the condition, according to the report.

The report's authors partly attributed the term's rising popularity among law enforcement officials, forensic pathologists and others in recent years to experts and researchers associated with Axon, the maker of Taser stun guns.

According to the report, a lawyer for the company and a consultant hosted a 2007 conference in which attendees were told they would help make "law enforcement, medical and legal history" by creating a "consensus" on the condition.

The conference's results were published in a 2009 white paper released by the American College of Emergency Physicians, or ACEP, a professional organization for emergency doctors, the report says.

The paper described the condition as a syndrome and said it was "particularly likely" in a person who displayed six or more features, including "pain tolerance, superhuman strength, sweating, rapid breathing, tactile hyperthermia, and a failure to respond to police presence."

Spokespersons for Axon and ACEP did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the 2007 conference and its link to the report two years later.

An AECP official said earlier Wednesday that the 2009 paper acknowledged that the condition was real, but the official added that it was not "officially endorsed" by the group. In a paper released last year, the organization changed the name of the condition to "hyperactive delirium."

In a statement Wednesday, the group attributed the shift in language to an effort to "better form consensus around a more medically accurate description of this condition."

"We recognize the term ‘excited delirium’ is increasingly being used in non-clinical medicine discussions and the term can produce a visceral and negative response, particularly among those in communities with complicated relationships with law enforcement or medicine," the statement said.

In a statement, Axon said that the condition has been recognized by different names — "Bell's Mania" and "Profound Agitation" among them — and "has been the subject of hundreds if not thousands of studies and publications in the medical literature" over more than 150 years.

"There is no debate among knowledgeable medical professionals that some individuals will, after being in an unusual state of agitation, suddenly collapse and die," the company said.

In Wednesday's report, the physicians group also called on the National Association of Medical Examiners to clarify its position on "excited delirium." The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.