IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dick Van Dyke hit a block wall while driving in Malibu, authorities say

The comedian, 97, best known for "Mary Poppins" and the "Dick Van Dyke Show," sustained moderate injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Dick Van Dyke in Malibu, Calif., on May 6, 2021.
Dick Van Dyke in Malibu, Calif., on May 6, 2021.Marvin Joseph / The Washington Post via Getty Images file
By Andrew Blankstein and Antonio Planas

LOS ANGELES — Dick Van Dyke was driving on a slick road last week in Malibu, California, when he crashed into a block wall, authorities said Wednesday.

There were no other vehicles involved when the 97-year-old actor hit the wall about 11:20 a.m. March 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"Van Dyke sustained moderate injuries and was subsequently treated on the scene by members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department," the sheriff's department said.

The rain-soaked roads appeared to have been a factor, and the car was "traveling at a speed which was unsafe for the present conditions," the statement said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and drugs and alcohol were not a factor, according to the sheriff's department.

Representatives for Van Dyke could not immediately be reached.

The "Mary Poppins" and "Dick Van Dyke Show" actor also made headlines a decade ago for an incident that happened while he was behind the wheel.

Dick Van Dyke, 95, reflects on his career: ‘Don’t think I’ll ever retire’

June 2, 202118:28

In 2013, Van Dyke's Jaguar caught fire on the 101 freeway near Los Angeles, authorities said.

A man pulled the actor from the vehicle after seeing him slumped over the steering wheel. Some calls to 911 reported that Van Dyke seemed to be passed out, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The comedian tweeted a light-hearted comment about the harrowing event.

“Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP!!”

Andrew Blankstein

Andrew Blankstein is an investigative reporter for NBC News. He covers the Western U.S., specializing in crime, courts and homeland security. 

Antonio Planas

Antonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Diana Dasrath contributed.