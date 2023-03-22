Dick Van Dyke hit a block wall while driving in Malibu, authorities say

LOS ANGELES — Dick Van Dyke was driving on a slick road last week in Malibu, California, when he crashed into a block wall, authorities said Wednesday.

There were no other vehicles involved when the 97-year-old actor hit the wall about 11:20 a.m. March 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"Van Dyke sustained moderate injuries and was subsequently treated on the scene by members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department," the sheriff's department said.

The rain-soaked roads appeared to have been a factor, and the car was "traveling at a speed which was unsafe for the present conditions," the statement said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and drugs and alcohol were not a factor, according to the sheriff's department.

Representatives for Van Dyke could not immediately be reached.

The "Mary Poppins" and "Dick Van Dyke Show" actor also made headlines a decade ago for an incident that happened while he was behind the wheel.

In 2013, Van Dyke's Jaguar caught fire on the 101 freeway near Los Angeles, authorities said.

A man pulled the actor from the vehicle after seeing him slumped over the steering wheel. Some calls to 911 reported that Van Dyke seemed to be passed out, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The comedian tweeted a light-hearted comment about the harrowing event.

“Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP!!”