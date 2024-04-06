Diddy posts seemingly defiant video amid sexual misconduct allegations

As accusations of sexual misconduct continue to be leveled against Sean “Diddy” Combs — and now his son — the embattled artist and entrepreneur posted a seemingly defiant video and caption on Instagram Friday.

He posted the full-length video from his 1998 song “Victory” — in which he is seen running from Los Angeles police for nearly its entire seven minutes — along with the caption “Bad Boy for life,” a frequent catchphrase referencing his long-running record label and a fist emoji.

The comments were left open, and Christian Combs, who is being sued by a woman for sexual assault in 2022 — wrote “Who you know do it better!!” with three fire emojis. Multiple mid-level artists — including Ginuwine and Lil Scrappy, also weighed in with support. The clip was posted in both his Instagram story and as a stand-alone post; as of Saturday morning it had reached 200,000 likes.

The Marcus Nispel-helmed video, based on “The Running Man,” featured cameos from Dennis Hopper and Danny DeVito and featured artist Busta Rhymes, as well as a posthumous contribution from the Notorious B.I.G.

The move is presumably in reference to the five lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct that have been filed against Combs — all of which he has forcefully denied in statements from his attorneys. The claims began when R&B singer Cassie, who dated Combs for years, filed a suit on Nov. 16. The suit claimed Combs had been combative towards her throughout their relationship. She described him as a “serial domestic abuser, who would regularly beat and kick Ms. Ventura.” The following day, the two parties settled the lawsuit on what they described as amicable terms.

Another lawsuit, filed in December, alleged that Combs had gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003. This complaint raised the issue of Combs’ involvement in a “sex trafficking scheme” since the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, accused Combs of flying her into New York by private jet from her home in Michigan.

Following those allegations, Combs resigned as chairman of Revolt, and his Hulu reality show was subsequently canceled.