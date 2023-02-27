Dilbert creator, who called Black Americans a 'hate group,' faces more fallout

Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams on Monday faced continued fallout from remarks that likened Black Americans to a "hate group," with a publisher withdrawing plans for a forthcoming book.

Portfolio, a Penguin Random House imprint, said in a statement that it would “not be publishing 'Reframe Your Brain' by Scott Adams."

The book, which was scheduled to be in bookstores and online Sept. 12, was marketed as a self-help title to help reframe one's outlook with focus and repetition.

Adams, 65, who has said that he's a victim of so-called cancel on Monday tweeted that his book agent is no longer representing him.

Late Sunday, the distributor of Adams' Dilbert said it was severing ties with the cartoonist. It had previously placed the comic strip, syndicated since 1989, in 2,000 publications based in 65 countries.

"As a media and communications company, AMU values free speech," the top leaders of Andrews McMeel Universal said in a statement. "But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate."

Adams' remarks on Black Americans surfaced last week via the YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.” Addressing a Rasmussen Reports survey that found 26% of Black Americans disagreed with the statement, "It’s OK to be white," the white creator lashed out.

"Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," Adams said on the show.

Amid the backlash, Adams defended his remarks, claimed people "hate me and are canceling me," and said, "Everyone should be treated as an individual" without discrimination.