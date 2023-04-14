$100K worth of dimes stolen from truck in Philadelphia parking lot

The break-in at a Philadelphia parking lot wasn’t a nickel-and-dime case. Just dimes.

Police are looking for whoever broke into a trailer carrying $750,000 worth of dimes, a crime discovered Thursday that left coins scattered on the ground.

At least $100,000 was stolen from the truck, which had picked up the coins from the U.S. Mint, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing police.

Officers were called to a Walmart parking lot in northeastern Philadelphia just after 6 a.m. Thursday on a report of the break-in, which is believed to have happened overnight, police said in a statement.

Helicopter footage from NBC Philadelphia showed the tractor-trailer and coins throughout the parking lot.

The truck was bound for Florida and had been parked overnight, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan told reporters, according to video from the station.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.