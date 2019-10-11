Breaking News Emails
A 28-year-old male who worked at a Massachusetts school for disabled students surrendered to police on Friday, and was charged in connection to the alleged rape of a female student, authorities said.
Phillip Houtman turned himself in at Wareham District Court, at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Middleborough police spokesman Benjamin Paulin announced.
An arrest warrant for Houtman had been issued on Thursday afternoon. Heallegedly raped the 19-year-old cognitively disabled student in her dorm at Chamberlain International School in Middleborough, about 35 miles south of Boston, police said.
The New Bedford man has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability, rape, assault to rape, and open and gross lewdness, police said.
The alleged rape happened on Sept. 29 at the boarding school that serves students ages 11 to 22 with cognitive and developmental disorders and disabilities, officials said. It was reported to police on Sept. 30.
Houtman worked an overnight shift at the school, but a police spokesman did not specify what his exact job was.
The school removed him from its work schedule as soon as the allegation surfaced, NBC Boston reported.
The school sent a letter to parents and guardians informing them of "a serious allegation that a staff (member) engaged in inappropriate behavior with a student,"the outlet reported.
"As a school, we wish to make it clear that the well-being and safety of all students is our top priority," the school’s letter said.