A disaster was declared in a Texas county Wednesday because a wildfire that ignited earlier this week swelled to 5,000 acres and led to evacuations.

The Mesquite Heat Fire took a turn for the worse, according to a Wednesday statement from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was 30 percent contained earlier in the week, however, as weather conditions worsened, the blaze grew to 5,000 acres and containment dwindled to only 5 percent.

A county judge signed a declaration of disaster Wednesday and cited several areas in the county where residents needed to evacuate, including the town of Buffalo Gap.

Taylor County is in central Texas about 170 miles west of Fort Worth.

Authorities on Wednesday dropped fire retardant over flames, but only in areas that were not populated, according to the sheriff’s office.

The county’s expo center has been providing shelter to livestock and domestic animals, the sheriff’s office said.

NBC affiliate KRBC of Abilene reported the fire began on Tuesday. The blaze had not reached the Abilene city limits, according to the news outlet.