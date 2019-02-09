Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 9, 2019, 4:57 PM GMT By Phil McCausland

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Saturday that it is searching for a disbarred Georgia attorney who removed his court-ordered ankle monitor before allegedly murdering his mother a week ago.

He has been on the run ever since.

Richard Merritt's elderly mother was found dead a week ago, "having been violently killed," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. Dekalb County Police said Shirley Merritt had been stabbed to death inside her Stone Mountain, Georgia, home and police identified her son as the main suspect last week.

Richard Merritt, 44, was scheduled to surrender to authorities the day prior to his mother's murder after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his elderly clients between 2014 and 2017.

An ambulance chaser, Richard Merritt pursued multiple medical malpractice claims for his clients and admitted later in court that he pocketed much of what they won.

“The victims came to him for help, and he helped himself instead,” said Jason Marbutt, a senior assistant district attorney of the Cobb County District Attorney's office, in a statement. “People ought to be able to trust their lawyer. When a lawyer lies, it has ripple effects on the entire system.”

Merritt was charged with more than 30 counts of theft, forgery and elder abuse.

His car was found at the scene of the crime but his mother's vehicle was missing. Merritt is suspected of stealing her 2009 silver Lexus after allegedly murdering her and going on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that he may have shaved his head in an attempt to change his appearance and should be considered armed and dangerous.

His former clients consider him to be "a mendacious scoundrel" and "a professional con man," according to the Cobb County District Attorney's office.