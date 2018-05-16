Peterson resigned on Feb. 22 — a week after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — and began collecting his $8,702.35-a-month pension last month, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Management Services said.

"He began receiving his pension in April after Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz verified that there were no charges filed against Mr. Peterson that would cause him to forfeit those benefits per Florida law," the FDMS spokeswoman, Nina Ashley, wrote in an email to NBC News. "The department will continue to monitor the ongoing investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and will continue to follow the law."

Peterson was a Broward County sheriff’s deputy for 32 years, and his pension is based on the number of years he worked and the average of his five highest-paid years, The Ft. Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel, which broke the story, reported. He was paid $101,879.03 last year, which includes $75,673.72 in salary plus overtime and other compensation.

His last posting was as the Parkland high school’s school resource officer.

Peterson was harshly criticized after video footage from the high school revealed that he made no attempt to stop the accused gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, from shooting up the school.