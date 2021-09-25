The dismembered bodies of three people, including a child, were found in a burning Fort Worth, Texas, dumpster this week, police said Friday as they sought help in finding whoever killed them.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday after firefighters responded to a dumpster fire on the western side of the city, the police department said in a statement.

Scarred ground where three dismembered bodies, including a child, were found in a burning dumpster (not shown) on the city's west side on Wednesday. KXAS

The bodies of a child, a man and either a teenage girl or woman were burned and "heavily dismembered" and some body parts are unaccounted for, police said.

The man was tentatively identified as David Lueras, 42.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them, including about missing people who fit the description.

The department said identifying the victims of the triple murder has been difficult because of the condition of the remains.

The burning dumpster was in front of a storage business in a partially industrial neighborhood, NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reported.