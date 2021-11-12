Disney+ announces slate of new films, shows for second anniversary

Disney+ celebrated its second anniversary Friday by unveiling a slate of new movies and shows on its platform, delivering content from major franchises like Star Wars.

The company revealed several new films that would debut exclusively on Disney+, including "Cheaper by the Dozen," "Hocus Pocus 2," the live-action version "Pinocchio" and "Disenchanted,” a sequel to the film “Enchanted.”

The company also unveiled a slate of new shows, including "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," the third season of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and "Baymax."

Earlier this week, Disney announced it would release several new films on its streaming app, including "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Jungle Cruise." The company said it would also offer IMAX versions of popular Marvel movies on its platform for the first time and a month of Disney Plus for $2 for both old and new subscribers.

On Disney Plus Day, subscribers will also be allowed to enter the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before gates open and offered a discount on products at shopDisney.com and funko.com between Nov. 12 and Nov. 14.