Disney lifts mask requirements for vaccinated park guests

Disney is dropping most of its indoor mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Starting Thursday, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in most indoor and outdoor spaces at the parks, according to Disney World and Disneyland's websites. Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will still be required to wear masks in certain indoor settings like transportation shuttles and "in health settings, such as First Aid."

Disneyland will not require guests to show proof of vaccination, but guests must "self-attest" that they are "in compliance prior to entry." The park's site notes that the state of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative Covid test.

"We encourage people to get vaccinated," Disney World's site states.

The parks mandated masks indoors for all guests 2 and over as cases of the Delta variant surged in July 2021.

The updated mask policies at the Disney parks come as others nationwide lift mask mandates for fully vaccinated people.

California allowed its indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people to expire on Tuesday.

Coachella and Stagecoach also lifted Covid precautions for its festivals slated for April.