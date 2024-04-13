Disney revamping park policy that helps visitors with disabilities avoid waiting in line

Disney is revamping its policy for park visitors with disabilities, limiting how many people are eligible for the program that helps guests avoid lines because too many people are exploiting it.

Disney’s Disability Access Service program, or DAS, was launched in 2013, according to a Disney spokesperson.

The free program is intended for guests with a “developmental disability such as autism or similar” and who are unable to wait in line for an extended period of time, according to the policy posted on the company's DAS websites.

The free program allows guests to obtain a return time for attractions at its Florida and California parks rather than wait in line.

Disney on Tuesday announced that starting May 20 at Disney World, and June 18 at Disneyland, the parks will limit the number of family members eligible to four. It had previously been six. The change will also address how often eligible guests can enroll in the program: It will now be every 120 days instead of 60, Disney said.

A Disney spokesperson on Friday said DAS is the most popular service requested at Disney World and Disneyland. Use of the program has tripled during the past five years, including for guests who try to use the service that is not intended for them, the spokesperson said.

That has meant longer waits for the guests who need the service, which is why Disney is taking steps to preserve the program, the spokesperson said.

Disney does not require proof of disabilities from guests and won’t do so, the spokesperson said.

On the DAS websites, Disney says guests can be banned from the parks if they lie about having a disability.

“If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, and any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded,” Disney says.

That practice is not new, the Disney spokesperson said.

Disney said it’s adding staff to help guests navigate the program. It is also partnering with a health management company to help cast members “determine eligibility for appropriate accommodations and ensure that these accommodations are provided only for the guests for whom they are intended.”

Disney is urging guests who have questions about the disability program to visit the park’s websites to plan accordingly.

“Disney is dedicated to providing a great experience for all Guests, including those with disabilities, which is why we are so committed to delivering a wide range of innovative support services aimed at helping our Guests with disabilities have a wonderful time when visiting our theme parks,” Disney officials said.