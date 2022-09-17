A dispatcher was robbed Thursday morning as she walked to work outside Philadelphia police headquarters, an official said.

A 25-year-old woman was attacked about 5:41 a.m. on Callowhill Street when a suspect “ran up to her from behind and grabbed her purse knocking her to the ground,” police said in a statement. “The suspect then dragged the complainant on the sidewalk and eventually into the street until he was able to take the purse.”

The suspect fled south on 15th Street from Callowhill Street, police said.

NBC Philadelphia reported the victim was a dispatcher walking into work at the new police headquarters at Broad and Callowhill streets in Center City.

Gordon Zimmitt, president of the union that represents dispatchers, AFSCME Local 1637, told NBC Philadelphia the woman was recovering after being hospitalized.

“She was on her way to work, going in at 6 — her shift starts at 6, literally a few steps from the door,” he said. “The worst thing we can have is people thinking that police headquarters isn’t safe.”

Police were not immediately reached for comment Saturday.

Authorities released a video showing the suspect.

He is described as standing about 6-feet-tall with a thin build, police said. The balding suspect also wore a dark-hooded sweatshirt with a Puma logo, blue jogger pants with light stripes on the side, black sneakers and he carried a black, Nike Air backpack, police said.