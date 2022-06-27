Dispute over 'too much mayonnaise' leaves 1 employee dead, 1 hurt at Atlanta Subway

A downtown Atlanta Subway employee was fatally shot and another was injured Sunday after a customer opened fire because there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police and an owner of the store.

Officers responded to the scene, just blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta United, after 6 p.m.

"The suspect came inside the restaurant, ordered a sandwich and there was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here," Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters outside the Subway.

Restaurant co-owner Willie Glenn said the customer was angry because there was "too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," according The Associated Press

Both employees were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. One, a 26-year-old woman, was pronounced dead. The other victim, a 24-year-old woman, was listed in critical condition, Hampton said.

The critically injured woman's 5-year-old child was in the restaurant at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Neither woman has been identified.

A Subway on Northside Drive in Atlanta. Google Maps

The suspect, only described by Hampton as a 36-year-old man, was arrested late Sunday after a tip from the public. His name was not released.

"This was a very tragic situation that did not have to occur," Hampton said.

Restaurant co-owner Willie Glenn told The Associated Press that "it just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich."