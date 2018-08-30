Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Distressed woman ringing doorbells identified by police

by Associated Press /

Distressed Texas woman ringing doorbells identified by police

Aug.30.201800:27

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CONROE, Texas — Authorities in Texas say they've found a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night, her wrists shackled in what appeared to be broken restraints.

Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the 32-year-old woman is safe with family out of state.

He also says deputies found her 49-year-old boyfriend dead Wednesday morning at a house in a subdivision 46 miles north of Houston. Spencer says he had made suicidal comments in a call to the sheriff's office and had died of a single gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that his girlfriend was the barefoot young woman seen in a nearby resident's security video ringing the doorbell early Friday while wearing a T-shirt and wrist restraints.

Spencer says her identity is being withheld for now as a domestic violence victim.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news