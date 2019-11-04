Breaking News Emails
A 67-year-old veteran was beaten up inside a New York City elevator and security footage captured the troubling, unprovoked attack, police said Monday.
The incident happened Friday at about 11 p.m. at a building near Southern Boulevard and East 187 Street in the Bronx, according to an NYPD statement, asking for the public's help in identifying the attacker.
Footage showed both men entering the elevator and the suspect even appeared to be courteous, pressing the button for the victim's floor.
But moments later, the attacker unleashed a torrent of fists, raining blows on the stunned victim. Before the suspect left, he used his sleeves to wipe surfaces of the elevator cab, apparently trying to clear any fingerprints he might have left.
"The victim suffered lacerations to his face and was removed to the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in stable condition," the NYPD said.
The victim lives in the building with his elderly mom, NBC New York reported. Building residents were shaken by the random, violent attack.
"I'm scared because I'm 70 years [old]. I live alone with my two doggies. I have no kids," building resident Anna Colon said. "That's why someone knocking at my door I don't open it."