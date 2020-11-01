DNA evidence leads to arrest in 25-year cold case rape in California

Ralph Leslie Kroll, 49, was charged in the attack on an 18-year-old Riverside woman in 1995, police announced.
By Doha Madani

Authorities arrested and charged a man in connection to a 1995 rape case in Riverside, California, based on DNA evidence.

Ralph Leslie Kroll, 49, is facing charges of rape by force, kidnapping, and the use of a deadly weapon by a sex offender, according to the Riverside Police Department. Kroll was arrested on Oct. 8 at his Eastvale home and remains in custody, but authorities only announced his apprehension Saturday.

Authorities believe that Kroll is the suspect who attacked an 18-year-old and forced her into a nearby apartment complex where he sexually assaulted her. Detectives submitted the case to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for an arrest warrant against Kroll based on DNA evidence.

It’s unclear what new DNA evidence led to Kroll based on the police department’s release.

Kroll was in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center on a $1 million bond, according to inmate records. It’s unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 