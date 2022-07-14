A 13-year-old was not behind the wheel of a pickup truck that swerved into an oncoming lane in Texas — killing seven people in a van carrying members of a New Mexico university’s golf teams — investigators said Thursday, using DNA to correct the record three months later.

The National Transportation Safety Board now says the boy was a passenger in the pickup and his father, Henrich Siemens, was the actual driver during the fiery crash 9 miles from Andrews, Texas, northwest of Midland-Odessa. The boy and his father were both killed in the March 15 collision.

Six students with the University of the Southwest’s golf teams and their coach were also killed. Two other students were critically injured in the crash.

"During an on-scene media briefing on March 17, the NTSB stated that the driver of the pickup truck that crashed into the transit van was the 13-year-old male, based on information available at the time," the NTSB said in a statement Thursday.

“In addition to the DNA test results identifying the father as the pickup truck driver, NTSB post-crash toxicological testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver’s blood,” the statement said.

Robert Molloy, a transportation research analyst at the NTSB, told reporters Thursday that the error was made because the vehicles were so badly damaged and burnt.

"This was a team decision that at the time they believed the 13-year-old was driving," he said.

While the initial investigation indicated the front left tire of the pickup truck had blown out, causing the crash, an NTSB report released Thursday said there's no indication a tire failure led the pickup truck to swerve into the oncoming lane. But the crash is still under investigation.

In a statement the University of the Southwest thanked "investigators for their diligence."

"Their hard work continues to provide clarity for everyone impacted by this tragedy," the statement said. "As a Christ-centered educational community, we will continue to come together in faith and support of one another as we heal."