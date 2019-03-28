Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 28, 2019, 3:14 PM GMT / Updated March 28, 2019, 4:55 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Denver-area doctor was arrested for allegedly videotaping young, naked patients and posting sexually explicit videos and pictures of children on social media, federal authorities said.

The FBI began investigating Justin Bowen Neisler, 31, in October after officials at Tumblr reported that he kept repeatedly posting child pornography to his account, according to court documents.

"After a Tumblr account would get shut down, the defendant would open a new account and resume posting child pornography," the document states.

Authorities searched Neisler's Denver home earlier this month and seized multiple computer storage devices and cameras. He was arrested by the FBI on March 13 following the raid, the U.S. State Attorney's Office District of Colorado said in a press release.

Justin Neisler The George Washington University

During an interview with investigators, Neisler "admitted to surreptitiously videotaping" nude boys as young as 11 during physical examinations, according to the documents.

"According to the agent, a review of these videos reflected that the defendant appeared to gain sexual gratification from the examinations," the court documents state.

Neisler's attorney declined to comment on the investigation when contacted by NBC News.

Neisler has been charged with transportation of child pornography, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

He has been licensed to practice medicine in Colorado and Georgia since 2016, the U.S. State Attorney's Office said. Calls made to the Colorado Medical Board and the Georgia Composite Medical Board were not immediately returned.

A spokesman for Centura Health said in a statement Thursday it was "deeply disturbed and saddened" by the allegations and fired Neisler from St. Anthony North Family Medicine, where he was in the family medicine residency program.

The spokesman also said they are notifying all patients who may have interacted with Neisler.

"Upon learning of his arrest by the FBI, his employment was terminated. We are troubled by these allegations which are in stark contrast to our mission and core values. There is simply no place for any behavior that exploits children in our community, or for any individual that circumvents the systems and processes we have in place to ensure their safety," the statement read.