Breaking News Emails
A Southern California doctor has been charged in the 2016 murder of his wife, who he said died falling down stairs.
Eric Scott Sills, 53, of San Clemente, was arrested on April 25, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. He is charged with one count of murder.
When officers responded to his home in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2016, Sills told deputies that he woke up to find his wife, Susann Sills, 45, dead at the bottom of the stairs after an apparent fall, the district attorney's office said.
After an investigation and autopsy, the Orange County Sheriff Department's Coroner determined in November 2017 that the death was a homicide. Over the next year, homicide detectives and the district attorney’s office continued to investigate her death.
Last month, officials obtained an arrest warrant for Sills. Authorities have not said how Susann Sills died or how they connected Eric Sills to her death.
Sills was on his way to work when he was arrested April 25 on suspicion of murder, prosecutors said. He was booked into the Orange County Jail and released after posting $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 23.
His father, James Sills, told the Orange County Register the family is shocked by the arrest.
Sills serves as medical director at the Center for Advanced Genetics, a fertility clinic in Carlsbad, that was co-founded by Susann Sills.