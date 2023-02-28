Doctors recommend end-of-life decision for actor Tom Sizemore

Doctors believe there is no further hope for actor Tom Sizemore following a Feb. 18 brain aneurysm and have recommended that family make an end-of-life decision, his manager said Monday.

Sizemore, 61, known for roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and other films, has been in critical condition and in a coma since collapsing at his home in Los Angeles, manager Charles Lago said.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended [an] end of life decision,” Lago said. “The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

Sizemore’s family was asking for privacy Monday, Lago said in the statement.

“They wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received,” he said. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore played Sergeant Horvath in “Saving Private Ryan,” which came out in 1998 and which won five Academy Awards.

He also was in “Black Hawk Down,” Strange Days,” “Heat” and other films.