A small dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray screening at Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin, the Transportation Security Administration said, reminding travelers to check their carry-on bags for pets.

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the agency's Great Lakes division tweeted Tuesday. "At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine."

A photo showed the dog inside a small black bag.

TSA tweeted a video demonstrating the “proper way to travel with your pet” in which a man took his cat out of the carrier and held the animal as he walked through the screening checkpoint. The agency said if travelers are worried about their pets trying to escape, they should ask to speak with a supervisor so alternative screening options can be arranged.

As strange as the incident may be, this is not the first time TSA agents found an animal inside a travel bag. Last month, security officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City discovered a live cat trapped inside checked luggage. TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said it was "implied" that the cat saw the open suitcase and jumped in without the traveler noticing.