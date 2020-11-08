Dog dispute in Nashville leads to 8 injured in shooting, police say

A dispute over a dog left eight people injured in a downtown Nashville shooting early Sunday, police said.

Two men reportedly exchanged gunfire on Sunday around 1 a.m. after “arguing over a dog that was with one of the men,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement.

The man with the dog allegedly pulled a gun out during the argument. “The second suspect then left but returned a few minutes later armed with a gun and accompanied by several other men,” police said.

Eight people were injured in the subsequent gunfire, but none of the injuries were life threatening, police said.

Authorities did not identify any of the suspects in the dispute and have not yet announced charges stemming from the fight.