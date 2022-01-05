Dog leads troopers to injured owner's crashed pickup truck

A "brave" dog has been credited with leading New Hampshire troopers to the site of a crashed truck where her owner and another person were badly injured after being ejected from the vehicle Monday, police said.

New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a loose dog near the border with Vermont at about 10 p.m., according to a statement from the department.

Troopers tried to get close to the dog, but she kept running away from them and eventually crossed into Vermont.

Cam Laundry hugs his dog Tinsley, who saved him from a crash in Vermont by leading police to where he was thrown from his vehicle. WBTS

Troopers followed the dog to a damaged section of guardrail and noticed a "badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over," according to the statement.

"As the Officers investigated further, they realized that both occupants of the pickup truck had been ejected from the vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured," the statement said.

The troopers learned at the scene that the dog, named Tinsley, belonged to the driver of the truck and it "became apparent" that she had led them to the site of the crash, police said.

"The brave Tinsley is safe and well," they added.

Cam Laundry, who was driving the truck, told NECN and NBC Boston that what his Tinsley did was "remarkable" and "a miracle."

“She’s my little guardian angel, you know?” Laundry said of Tinsley, a one-year-old Shiloh Shepherd.

Vermont State Police, which took over the investigation into the crash said Laundry, 31, was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He suffered minor injuries, while his passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Tinsley "stood by her owner as officers assisted him and the passenger," a statement from Vermont State Police said.

A bulldog who was also in the car was killed, they said.

Laundry was charged with a DUI and is due in court next month, police said.

Laundry told NECN and NBC Boston that he had some drinks Monday night but he didn't think it was too much.

“It definitely was a wake-up call,” Laundry said. He wished his friend a speedy recovery and said he was sad over the loss of his bulldog.

Tinsley, he said, would be getting a big venison dinner.