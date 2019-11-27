Dog walker arrested after home camera catches her allegedly stealing from client

An employee of dog-walking app Wag, who was allegedly caught on camera ransacking a customer's home in New York, was arrested Tuesday.
Lisa Barrera, 22, a Bronx resident, was arrested on charges of larceny and petit larceny, the New York Police Department told NBC News.
Shayna Bryan uploaded video footage on Twitter last week of her Long Island City apartment allegedly being robbed on Nov. 15.
Bryan expressed frustration at Wag's handling of the incident in a series of tweets Nov. 21. She said she has been a faithful client of the company for three years and that the theft occurred after the employee had walked her two dogs.
"I am writing this public letter to express my extreme disappointment in the lack of regard given to the recent situation in which your @WagWalking employee’s priority was not to walk my dogs but rather to steal from my home," Bryan said.
At one point in the video footage, the individual attempts to stuff a winter coat into a purse. Bryan said she remotely sounded an alarm and demanded the woman return her handbag, but her orders were ignored.
"While your website boasts 'vetted and background checked dog walkers,' the camera I installed last week shows otherwise," Bryan said on Twitter.
Bryan told NBC News Wednesday she contacted Wag within minutes of the alleged theft and a representative told her the company would look into it. Two days later, when she did not hear back, she said she sent a follow-up email. After her email went unanswered, she took to Twitter Nov. 21.
Bryan said she does not believe the individual who stole from her is an experienced dog walker or has any desire to walk dogs, as she appeared uncomfortable when she entered her apartment.
"I believe she only used the app to gain access to apartments like mine," Bryan said. "Moreover, when she initially walked in, she went straight to the bedroom."
Bryan said she was robbed of a handbag, jewelry and others items valued at $1,000 and that she provided Wag and police video footage to verify her complaint.
Wag did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday. Bryan said the company agreed on Tuesday to reimburse her the value of her stolen items.
"I'm glad that Wag has finally agreed to reimburse me, but I have no intention of using them again," she said.