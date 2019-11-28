Dog walker arrested after home camera catches her allegedly stealing from client

A woman booked through the dog-walking app Wag, who was allegedly caught on camera ransacking a customer's home in New York, was arrested Tuesday.
Lisa Barrera, 22, a Bronx resident, was arrested on charges of larceny and petit larceny, the New York Police Department told NBC News.
Shayna Bryan uploaded video footage from a surveillance camera on Twitter last week of her Long Island City apartment allegedly being robbed on Nov. 15.
Bryan expressed frustration at Wag's handling of the incident in a series of tweets Nov. 21. She said she has been a faithful client of the company for three years and that the theft occurred after the woman had walked her two dogs.
"I am writing this public letter to express my extreme disappointment in the lack of regard given to the recent situation in which your @WagWalking employee’s priority was not to walk my dogs but rather to steal from my home," Bryan said.
At one point in the video footage, the individual attempts to stuff a winter coat into a purse. Bryan said she remotely sounded an alarm and demanded the woman return her handbag, but her orders were ignored.
"While your website boasts 'vetted and background checked dog walkers,' the camera I installed last week shows otherwise," Bryan said on Twitter.
Bryan told NBC News Wednesday she contacted Wag within minutes of the alleged theft and a representative told her the company would look into it. Two days later, when she did not hear back, she said she sent a follow-up email. After her email went unanswered, she took to Twitter Nov. 21.
Bryan said she does not believe the individual who stole from her is an experienced dog walker or has any desire to walk dogs, as she appeared uncomfortable when she entered her apartment.
"I believe she only used the app to gain access to apartments like mine," Bryan said. "Moreover, when she initially walked in, she went straight to the bedroom."
Bryan said she was robbed of a handbag, jewelry and other items valued at $1,000 and that she provided Wag and police video footage to verify her complaint.
In a statement to NBC News, Wag said it's working "directly with the local authorities on the investigation."
"Additionally, the walk has been refunded, we have processed reimbursements to the pet parent for the missing items, and the walker, an independent contractor, has been removed from the Wag! platform," the statement added.
Bryan confirmed the company agreed to reimburse her the value of her stolen items.
"I'm glad that Wag has finally agreed to reimburse me, but I have no intention of using them again," she said.